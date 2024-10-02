Sauk Rapids Council Discuss Mayhew Creek During Special Session

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday morning. They are meeting to discuss several projects related to the Mayhew Creek Park project.

The city and the Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball Association entered into a developmental agreement of a baseball complex back in April. As they have begun to solicit donations for the project, they want to enter into a more formal agreement, so the council will discuss a Memorandum of Understanding regarding donations.

The council will also discuss awarding the contracts for the work to be done in phase one at a total cost of just over $4.7 million. The scope of the project includes a four-field baseball complex with a parking lot, concrete walkways and a plaza, a trail system, utilities and lighting. The Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball Association is donating funds, labor, and materials. The city will use half-cent sales tax funds, the Capital Improvement Fund, water, sewer, and stormwater funds.

The city council will also discuss a possible land swap with the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District. The district believes a potential new Early Childhood Center would be best situated on land owned by the city at Mayhew Creek Park. Determining where land is most appropriate for a swap must take into consideration existing recreational amenities in the park and future planned amenities. The District may put an ECFE Center up for a referendum in 2025. As a result, the district needs to know if the city is open to a swap by October 15th, and it must be completed by the end of the year.

