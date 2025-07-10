May 27, 1942 - July 5, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Maxine Barnett passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2025 at age 83 at Good Shepherd Memory Cottages in Sauk Rapids, MN. Both of Maxines’ daughters were by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Monday, July 14, 2025 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Rev. Tim Baltes will be the celebrant and Rev. Jeremy Ploof will be the co-celebrant. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held on Sunday July 13, 2025 from 4-8 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services Monday at St. Paul’s Church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be Sunday at 5PM at the funeral home.

Maxine was born on May 27, 1942 to Margaret and Charles Barnett in Sioux Falls, SD and was the fifth of 11 children. She graduated from Cathedral High School (now O’Gorman High School) in 1960 in Sioux Falls, SD. After graduating from high school, Maxine studied at Sacred Heart Convent/ Mount Marty College until 1963. In 1965, Maxine received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of St. Mary in Omaha, NE. She continued on to graduate school at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI from 1965 to 1967. In 1989, Maxine received a Master of Science in Psychology from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN.

In 1967 Maxine married James Pollock and they had 2 daughters together and they were later divorced. In 1987 she married Dominic Cermele and they were later divorced.

From 1967-1975 Maxine was a Language Arts and Religion teacher in the Inner City of Milwaukee, WI, at Crow Creek Indian Reservation in South Dakota, and in the parochial school system in St. Cloud, MN. From 1969 to 1974, Maxine was a foster parent to 12 children. In 1977, she changed her career focus to Social Services and worked for Stearns County Human Services until 1979. In October of 1978, Maxine helped found the Central Minnesota Task Force on Battered Women, with a mission to provide safe shelter for abused women and their children. Around this time, Maxine would take in victims of domestic abuse, along with their children, into her own house to ensure their safety. In 1979, Maxine would become the Executive Director of a newly opened domestic violence shelter named Woman House. Over the years, Maxine made connections with other nonprofits, schools, law enforcement, health care agencies, and businesses. Maxine was also an advocate for the Violence Against Women’s Act, working with former Senator Paul Wellstone along with his wife Sheila.

Under Maxine’s direction, her shelter was the first in the U.S. to put cell phones in the hands of battered women, the first in the U.S. to have a public health nurse on site, and the first shelter in the U.S. to have a child psychiatrist, psychologist, nurse practitioner, and parent educators on site to work with children traumatized by witnessing and experiencing domestic violence.

In 2000, Woman House was renamed Anna Marie’s Alliance, a name change inspired by a woman who had gotten herself and her children out of a dangerous domestic violence situation. Maxine retired in 2013.

Due to her years of service, Mayor John Ellenbecker proclaimed May 25th 2004 Maxine Barnett Day to recognize her as a remarkable St. Cloud leader. Then in 2013 Mayor Dave Kleis made February 1, Maxine Barnett Day and gave her a key to the city. In addition, Anna Marie’s Alliance is creating the Maxine Barnett Courtyard, a place for the kind of relaxed renewal that is impossible in the midst of abuse.

Over the years, Maxine has been affiliated with a number of organizations including the National Coalition for Battered Women, Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women, National Assembly for Religious Women (nominated for and served from 1988 to 1989), Housing Now, United Way of St. Cloud, Pax Christi, Forum of Executive Women, St. Could Hospital Chemical Dependency Advisory Committee (chairperson from 1988 to 1989), and St. Cloud Affordable Housing Coalition. In addition, Maxine has received countless awards for the creation of a battered women’s shelter and her work at Anna Marie’s Alliance. In 2012 she was inducted to the Cathedral/O’Gorman Hall Of Fame in recognition for her excellence in service.

Maxine was preceded in death by her beloved parents; and siblings: Charles (Lenore) Barnett Jr., Frank (Sheryl) Barnett, Peggy (Tom) Barry, Msgr. Steve Barnett, Fr. Larry Barnett, and Loretta (Sam) Barada.

She is survived by her daughters: Laura (Larry) Kortuem of St. Cloud, MN and Annie Battle of Sauk Rapids, MN, grandchildren: Cassie Kortuem, Chuck (Brianna) Kortuem, Vanderbelt Battle, Peter James Battle, and great granddaughters: Amelia and Veronica Kortuem. She is also survived by her siblings: Peter (Donna-Rae) Barnett Solano Beach, CA, Katie (John) Baldwin Yankton, SD, Tim (Sally), Harrisburg, SD, Denny (Liz) Barnett, Shawnee, KS; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.

Maxine was passionate about helping others in need and devoted her life to serving others. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her wonderful sense of humor, her kind and generous heart, and for all the things she did for women and children in the community.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Anna Maries Alliance.