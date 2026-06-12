September 4, 1937 - June 11, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Celebration of Life will be from 4 PM to 7 PM Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mavis Lardy, age 88, who passed away Thursday, June 11, 2026 at her home in Clear Lake surrounded by her daughters. Private burial will be at a later date.

Mavis was born September 4, 1937 in St. Cloud to Wilbert and Hilda (Corne) Randall. She spent most of her life in St. Cloud. Mavis was a Beautician at St. Benedict’s Community and Good Shepherd Nursing Home for many years, where she enjoyed working with seniors. She enjoyed gardening, horses, fishing, crocheting, roller skating, bowling, having coffee with friends and cousins, and loved visiting with friends and family. Mavis was strong willed and feisty.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle “Shelly” Parson of Clear Lake, Marsha Binnebose of Sauk Rapids, Mary (James) Kuhl of New Mexico; grandchildren, Michael, Brett, Erik, Brook, Aaron, Justin, David, Anthony, Stephanie, Josephine; 19 great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lonnie (Linda) Randall of Charlottesville, VA.

Mavis was preceded in death by her parents; sons-in-law, Bruce Parson and Mark Binnebose.