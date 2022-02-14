Maurice Joseph Palmersheim, 98, St. Joseph

July 30, 1923 - February 13, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Maurice Joseph Palmersheim, age 98, of St. Joseph who passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ian Dommer, O.S.B. will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday all at the St. Joseph’s Parish Center in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the St. Joseph’s Parish Center.

Maurice was born on July 30, 1923, in Lake Henry, MN, the son of Henry and Theresa (Wicker) Palmersheim. He attended country school and helped on the family farm. He married Rita A. Lodermeier on June 6, 1949 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. They lived in St. Joseph, MN where Maurice worked as a farmer and mechanic over the years for The Benedictine Monastery in St. Joseph. After retiring from this position, he stayed active working on cars at his home.

Maurice loved to pitch horseshoes, played the accordion, concertina, and harmonica. He also enjoyed plowing fields and the threshing day at his daughter and son-in-law’s place. Maurice was the traditional mainstay at the Merry-Go-Round for the St. Joseph Parish Festival. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN

He is survived by; his two children, Richard Palmersheim of St. Joseph, and Mary Lee (Len) Schmitz of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Chris (Kim) Schmitz, Erica Martinez, Leah (Joe) Henke and Jessi (Mike) Petron; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norine Blenkush of St. Stephen, and Lillian (Delvin) Dullinger of St. Joseph, other relatives and special friends in the Phillipp family.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by; four brothers, Cyril, Adrian, Victor and Romuald Palmersheim.