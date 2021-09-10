Maureen A. Imholte, 82, Cold Spring

February 8, 1939 - September 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta, MN for Maureen A. Imholte, age 82, who died Thursday at Assumption Home. Entombment will be in the parish mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Parish Center. Parish Prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Maureen was born in Luxemburg, MN to Clarence and Margaret (Kramer) Thole. She married Ron Imholte on June 3, 1958, in St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxemburg.

Maureen’s greatest joy was being a foster parent for over 50 years. She spent most of her working life managing the family egg factory. Earlier in her life she was a proud teller at Northwest Bank. She enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, playing cards and bingo, fishing, and line dancing.

Survivors include her husband, Ron; sons, Gary Imholte and Bill (Leslie) Glowe; family friend, Jay Jacobson; brother, Ralph (Dottie) Thole; sister, Lorraine (Al) Kraemer; sister- in-law, Lorraine Thole.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Delroy Thole.