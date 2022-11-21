Matthew Henry Plumhoff, 48, St. Cloud

May 13, 1974 - November 16, 2022

I was born in Fairmont, Minnesota on May 13, 1974, to Russ and Barb Plumhoff. They both survive me and have been married for 58 years. I am also survived by my wife Jinae Plumhoff, my stepson Gunnar Swenson, my son Mj Plumhoff, my daughter Savvy Plumhoff, my brother and sister in-law Jim & Amy Plumhoff, my brother Tim Plumhoff, my brother and sister in-law Todd and Zan Plumhoff, my mother in-law Debbie and Bob Roelofs, my father in-law John and Sheri Swenson, Jinae’s siblings and many nieces and nephews. I am preceded in death by my sister in-law Chantal, my grandparents Elmer and Elizabeth Juhl, Harold and Luella Plumhoff and our dog- Kona Bear Plumhoff.

I was proud and lucky to grow up in a small town with great family and community support. I attended Martin County West High School where I participated in baseball, football and basketball. I was fortunate to have success in baseball which led me to attend Division II Augustana University on a scholarship. I competed in 4 years of baseball in the NCC conference. I completed my undergraduate degree at Augustana University earning a BA in Business Administration May of 1997. I attended Minnesota State Mankato 2001-2003 graduating with a BS in Construction Management May of 2003. I enjoyed playing and watching sports and going fishing.

I married my wife Jinae in Spicer, Minnesota on September 22, 2012 with her son Gunnar Swenson at her side. Our son Mj Russell was born May 10, 2013, followed 1 year later by the birth of our daughter Savvy Svea on May 16, 2014. I loved to teach and guide my kids and to watch them participate in sports, plays and activities. I enjoyed boating and fishing with my family at our "happy place" at Cedar Point Village and celebrated when they reeled in a big fish. Every morning I would say to the kids and Jinae "do something great today." I tried to live by those words myself as well. Jinae and I made a beautiful life together in our 10 years of marriage. I wish that I was able to spend more time on this Earth with Jinae and our kids, but that's not in the cards for me. I'll be up in Heaven cheering on the Twins and the Yankees and catching the biggest Bass you'd ever dream of and waiting for the day that I see you again.

I invite you to join my family in celebrating my full life on this Earth before Cancer took me too soon to be with my Lord and Savior. The celebration will be at Calvary Community Church (1200 Roosevelt Road, St. Cloud, MN) on December 5th, which is a Monday, at 11:00AM. There will be a gathering 1 hour prior, followed by a light lunch at the Church. As most of you know, sports have always been an important part of my life and continue to be a large part of my family’s life. If you feel comfortable, you are welcome to wear a Jersey to the service.

If you were considering sending flowers, we would ask that instead a donation be made to an organization that is important to our family: Firefighters for Healing. This organization graciously provided my family with safe, consistent housing and a place of respite which was located one block away from Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. I was hospitalized for 109 days at HCMC, which is where I died on November 16th with family, friends and nurses surrounding me. If you choose to donate to this organization, please send an email to Jimmy.Finch@firefightersforhealing.org.