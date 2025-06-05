Matthew Clayton Bardson, 35, Harvey ND and formerly Albany, MN

September 2, 1989 - May 31, 2025

Services celebrating the life of Matthew Clayton Bardson, age 35 of Harvey, ND, formerly of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 11, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albany. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 10th, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany, and again after 10:00 AM, Wednesday, at the Church. Matt passed away on May 31, 2025, at his home.

Matt was a graduate of Albany High School in 2008. He later made his home in Harvey, ND, in 2021, where he worked as a skilled Diesel Technician at High Plains Equipment. He had a deep love for “tinkering”—something he inherited from his Grandpa Jerry and Dad, Craig. He especially took pride in his W20 loader, a project he had recently acquired and gotten running, which he spoke about with great joy. Matt’s true passion was operating equipment and working with his hands. Whether on the job or at home, he found purpose in building, fixing, and creating. He was also happiest when surrounded by his loved ones—spending time at the family cabin up north, laughing with friends, or simply enjoying the quiet companionship of his loyal dog, Thea. Matt wasn’t afraid to get muddy or wreck something in the process. He found joy in the outdoors - riding side by side and snowmobiles, taking on side jobs - and also loved playing video games and was a movie enthusiast. Matt had a gift for making connections. With his big smile and contagious laugh, he never met a stranger. He was the kind of person who showed up when you needed a hand and never hesitated to offer his support. He wore his heart on his sleeve. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A special thanks to the people of Harvey, ND, for taking our Matthew in these last couple of years and loving him as much as we did.

Matt is survived by his parents, Dawn Pfannenstein and Craig & Lori Bardson. His daughter, Autumn Moore. His siblings, Ben (Allison) Bardson, Danny Bates, Kalley (Garrett) Huhne, Mariah (Paul) Kostreba, Samuel (Grace) Bates, Jenna Bardson, and Jacob Bates. He was a proud uncle to Brendon and Bennett Bardson, and Maya, Wyatt, and Amelia Huhne. He is also survived by his grandmother, Yvonne Bardson.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold & Marcella Pfannenstein, and Jerome Bardson; his aunt, Jill Bardson; his uncle, Darrell Pfannenstein; and his cousin, Anna Pratt.