Mathew J. Tomczik, 59, Plymouth

September 7, 1961 - January 31, 2021

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Mathew J. Tomczik, age 59, of Plymouth, who passed away on January 31, 2021 at the Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

A PUBLIC visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Mathew was born on September 7, 1961 to Kenneth and Frances (Godlewski) Tomczik in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Mat grew up in the St. Cloud area and attended St. Joseph’s Waite Park Elementary School. He later graduated from Apollo High School in 1980 and attended St. Cloud State University. Mat served as Vice President for Willis Reinsurance in Minneapolis. He was a member of the St. Cloud Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Assembly #530. Mat was a loving brother and uncle who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing cribbage, watching football and occasionally traveling.

Mathew is survived by his siblings, Michael (Kathleen), Mary (Don) Preusser and Mark (Susan); nieces, Tonya Classen and Melissa (Adam) Preusser-Block; nephews, Lance (Lorraina) Classen, Kurt (Tina) Scepaniak, Christopher Preusser, Johnathan and Joshua; great-nephews, Parker and Grayson Block; and many relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.