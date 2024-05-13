Masonry Repair Workshop Offered by Stearns History Museum

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The latest workshop from the Stearns History Museum is geared towards the foundations of historic homes.

Intro to Masonry: Materials, Methods, and Maintenance will help owners of historic homes and commercial properties identify problem areas and provide plans on what to do about them.

The workshop is led by John Beaty, design reviewer for the Minnesota Historical Society and an expert in the repair of historic masonry.

If You Go:

Intro to Masonry: Materials, Methods, and Maintenance

Saturday, May 18th, 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Rainbow Wellness Collective (Lahr Building: 601 West St. Germain Street)

Admission: $30 for non-members, $20 for members

Register online here!

For more information, call Ann Marie at 320-253-8424

The class is made possible through the Stearns History Museum.

