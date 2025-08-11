November 24, 1939 - August 8, 2025

Graveside Service will be at Hilltop Mausoleum, at a later date, for Maryanne Theresa Ludwig, age 85, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Friday, August 8, 2025 at Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate.

Maryanne was born November 24, 1939 to Alois and Theresia (Schaefer) Ludwig in Richmond. She lived in the St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids area most of her life, attending church at St. Augustine. Maryanne enjoyed cooking and baking, working for the St. Cloud Bakery. She also enjoyed watching her cooking shows on TV, traveling and playing Bingo.

She is survived by her siblings, Paul (Sandy) Ludwig of St. Cloud, Loretta Roering of Sauk Centre, Jerome (Theresa) Ludwig of Eden Valley, Robert Ludwig of Eden Valley, Bernice (Tom) Larson of Paynesville, Edward Ludwig of Richmond, Dolores Larson of Eden Valley, Rosie Ludwig of Eden Valley, Donald Ludwig of Richmond; sister in law, Mary Ludwig of Grove City; and many nieces and nephews.

Maryanne is preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Raymond Ludwig; brother, Leo Ludwig; sisters, Joan Shaw and Dorothy Ludwig; special friend, Robert Hopland.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Augustine Catholic Church.