Maryann Kalpin Derr, 75, St. Cloud

December 6, 1945 – July 3, 2021

Maryann Kalpin Derr, age 75 of St. Cloud, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital as a result of heart failure.

Maryann was born December 6, 1945 in St. Cloud to Henry and Emma (Gacke) Vouk. She graduated from Cathedral High School. She married Wayne Kalpin on June 13, 1970 and they had two daughters. After a long battle with cancer, Wayne died on June 16, 1988. Maryann married Gerald “Gary” Derr on August 13, 1994 in St. Cloud. In the early years, Maryann worked at Franklin Manufacturing and St. Cloud National Bank. After Wayne died, she volunteered in Spiritual Care at the St. Cloud Hospital and started a support group for others who had lost their spouses.

Maryann enjoyed playing cards, cooking and baking, boating, shopping, and visiting with friends and relatives. Above all, she cared for her family with fierce devotion. She provided constant support, guidance, and unconditional love. Maryann prioritized the needs of her mother, Emma, throughout her life, and advocated passionately for Wayne throughout his illness. Maryann enjoyed planning for and celebrating holidays and attending the special events of her children and grandchildren, even her daughters’ late-night rock shows. She taught her children and grandchildren to appreciate prayer and the practice of faith. They were truly her pride and joy.

Maryann is survived by her husband, Gary Derr, St. Cloud; her two daughters, Melissa (Wayne) Prescott, St. Cloud and Jennifer (Joshua Richardson) Kalpin, St. Cloud; her two grandchildren, Madeleine and Walker Prescott; her stepchildren Vicki (Kris) Hoppe, Bill (Andrea) Derr, and Jon Derr; and her step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Wayne Kalpin; and her brothers and sisters, Doris Eilers, Gerald Vouk, Philip Vouk, Jean Flaschenriem, and Elizabeth Vouk.