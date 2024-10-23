Maryann J. Ritter, 92, Albany

May 1, 1932 - October 22, 2024

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Maryann Ritter, age 92 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Maryann died on Tuesday, October 22 at Mother of Mercy in Albany. There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at Seven Dolors Catholic in Albany. Christian Mothers will lead the rosary at 8:45 AM.

Maryann Ritter was born May 1, 1932, in Albany to Lawrence and Mary (Sieben) Dobmeier. She married Hubert J. Ritter on November 8, 1950, in Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. They farmed in the Albany/Avon area. On the farm Maryann did all the housework and took care of the chickens. She also helped do field work and cut the lawn. After the passing of Hubert, she moved off the farm in 2002 and moved to Albany. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church and Christian Mothers for 50 years.

Maryann enjoyed watching the MN Twins and seldom missed a game on TV. She loved spending holidays with family, playing bingo and dominos with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known for her sweet tooth and going out to eat, she might not have eaten a meal, but never missed dessert. Anytime they went somewhere, they had to stop for ice cream. She was known for being meticulous with her hair and what she wore. She enjoyed viewing Christmas lights, puzzles, pontoon rides, attending church festivals, listening to polka music and KASM radio. She took pride in baking, cooking, especially Christmas cookies and dyeing Easter eggs.

Maryann is survived by her 2 sons, 6 grandsons and 16 great-grandchildren, Ron (Mary) Ritter, Avon and their children, Eric (Liz) Ritter (Alivia, Nicolette and Gwendolyn) and Adam (Jeanie) Ritter (Jack and George). and Rich (Joan) Ritter, Sartell and their children, Cory (Jen) Ritter (Caden and Mya); Chad (Jen) Ritter (Andrew and Elyse); Chris (Melissa) Ritter (Addie, Thea, Cosette, Miriam and Vivienne) and Craig (Brenda) Ritter (Karson and Callen). She is also survived by her in-laws, Marie Dobmeier, Alice Schindler, Edward Ritter, Marilyn Dinndorf, Adeline and Alfred Ritter.

She is preceded in death by her husband Hubert Ritter, her parents Lawrence and Mary (Sieben) Dobmeier, and infant daughter Deborah Ritter. She is also preceded by her siblings, Juliana Dobmeier, Walter Dobmeier, Claude Dobmeier, Johann Dobmeier, Marcella Achmann, Olivia Kalusche, Alice Dobmeier, Lawrence Dobmeier, Maria Dobmeier, Werner Dobmeier, Virgil Dobmeier, Delores Raden, Lorraine Meyer, Elmer Dobmeier and Hillary Dobmeier.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mother of Mercy in Albany.

Maryann’s favorite color was red, the family and friends are welcomed to wear red in tribute to her.