Mary P. Trettel, 80, Sauk Rapids

July 19, 1942 - September 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Mary P. Trettel, age 80, of Sauk Rapids who passed away at Therapy Suites in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit one hour prior to services at the church in Sartell on Monday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Mary was born at home on July 19, 1942 to Anthony and Veronica Robatcek. Mary attended and graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. She married Richard “Rich” Trettel on September 16, 1963 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Mary and Rich lived their lives together in Sauk Rapids. They owned and operated Southway Bowl for many years. Mary is being inducted in the bowling hall of fame on October 15, 2022. She was an avid quilter and won numerous first place ribbons at the Benton County Fair. Mary loved camping, playing cards, and enjoyed organizing a family and friends fall bouja gathering, which she did for 32 years.

Survivors include Mary’s son and daughter-in-law, Dan & Lisa Trettel of St. Cloud; siblings, Ed Robatcek of WI, Linda Rowe of WI, and Debra Robatcek of Sauk Rapids; granddaughter, Nicole Behrendt of St. Cloud and two great-granddaughters, Isabella Patino and Presley Kiffmeyer of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rich; and sister, Connie Stemper.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

The family would like extend a heartfelt thank you to Chateau Waters - Therapy Suites in Sartell and CentraCare Hospice for the compassionate care that was given to Mary in her final days.