Mary M. Wehseler, 85, Cold Spring

February 16, 1935 - November 8, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Mary M. Wehseler age 85, who died Sunday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services and burial must maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning at the church.

Mary was born on February 16, 1935 in Farming Township to Raymond and Katie (Kunstleben) Jonas. She married Robert Wehseler on August 31, 1963 in St. Martin. They were blessed with two sons, Mike and Chuck.

Mary was employed at Gold'n Plump for many years. She enjoyed life on the farm, gardening, reading, baking and cooking. Mary will be remembered for her tasty meals prepared in her cast iron skillets.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, 2 sons, Mike, Chuck and her best buddy Snoopy; sisters, Evelyn Hoeschen, Chris Hoeschen; sisters-in-law, Kathy Jonas, Marion Thelen, Virginia Salzl and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Mary Viola Jonas; brothers, Bud, Ray “Butch” Jonas and sister, Caroline Kulzer.