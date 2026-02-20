August 15, 2006 - February 17, 2026

Taylor’s life was unfortunately ended way too soon in a tragic auto accident on February 17, 2026. Taylor was born on August 15, 2006, at the St Cloud Hospital. I’m gonna start with saying it’s hard to describe somebody as beautiful as her in a couple of paragraphs, so I will try my best to sum it up. She attended high school at ROCORI, in which she graduated in 2025. She loved all animals, but specifically her 6 horses. She worked hard to purchase and care for her dreams of owning horses after growing fond at Valley Creek Farm where she started lessons at the age of 7. She had many passions including camping, going to the cabin, getting as muddy as possible four wheeling, tubing, travel, country music and fostering/adopting any animals she could find! She had a passion for trucks and thoroughly enjoyed assisting the love of her life on any of his mechanic projects. He brought so much joy to her life in which they were two missing puzzle pieces that fit perfectly together, the only time they were apart was while they were at work. She also had 3 brothers that she thoroughly enjoyed as well as her friends and extended family. She more recently enjoyed some travel, filled with experiences that I am forever thankful for at this time with a couple of trips to Hawaii, as well as to Texas for the rodeo she looked forward to seeing for years. Her smile lit up an entire room, as well as her calm demeanor was always felt.

She is survived by her father, Eric Wahnschaffe, mother, Nicole Stommes (Jesse Burg); brothers, Mayson and Boston Wahnschaffe and Jayce Burg; significant other, Jonah O’ Leary; grandparents, Jim and Lynn Burg, Janet Dunning, Don and Mary Wahnschaffe; several loving aunts, uncles and cousins that all had very special relationships with Taylor.

She is joined in heaven by her guardian angel grandfather, Vernon Stommes, who I’m sure is holding her tightly in his arms. She will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2026, her grandfather Vern’s birthday, at St. Boniface Catholic Church Narthex, Cold Spring, MN.