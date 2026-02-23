January 28, 1941 - February 20, 2026

Donald “Don” Harold Danzl passed away peacefully on February 20, 2026, at age 85. Church services will be held at the Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville at 11:00 a.m. on March 5, 2026. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church preceding the Catholic Funeral mass. Inurnment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Don served four years in the United States Marines. He was employed at Frigidaire for over 40 years. He was active in the IAM Union during his employment. Don loved sports, playing baseball for local city teams in the 1960’s. He was a member of the local U.S. Marine Corp League, Valhalla.

Don met and married his love Patricia (Schug) Danzl in 1966. They were wed on November 24, 1966, Thanksgiving Day. They made their home in Rockville. During their life together they were foster parents in Stearns County, taking in over 60 newborns.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; parents, Sylvester and Mary (Simmer) Danzl and his brothers, Richard, Sylvester, Robert, and Raymond.

Don is survived by his four children: Raymond (Kelly) Danzl of Andover, Dean (Kris) Danzl of Rice, Jody (Howard) Koltes of Eden Valley and Joshua Danzl of St. Cloud. His four granddaughters Catherine (Ray), Julia (Ray), Raven (Jody), and Krista (Jody) and great-granddaughter.