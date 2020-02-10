Mary Lou Reinert, 92, Sartell

December 12, 1927 – February 9, 2020

Mary Lou Reinert, age 92, passed away Sunday, February 9 at Country Manor in Sartell. Mary Lou was born December 12, 1927 in St. Cloud, the daughter of Frank and Louise (Hoffman) Stang. She was united in marriage to Jack Mikel until his passing; she later married Dan Reinert. Mary Lou loved and enjoyed spending time with family and friends; she was an avid golfer and for years was a proud member of the Wapicada Golf Club.

Mary Lou will always be remembered by her daughters, Jacqueline (Doug) Adamek of Cold Spring, and Patricia Mikel of Nevis; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mitchell) Best, Rebecca (Chad) Peckels, and Naoma Mikel; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Chmieleski; as well as other extended family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Mikel; second husband, Dan Reinert; parents, Frank and Louise Stang; three siblings; and grandsons, Avery Mikel and Maxwell Best.

Private Family Services will be held for Mary Lou.