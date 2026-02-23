May 13, 1934 - February 21, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at St. Mary’s Cathedral upper church in St. Cloud for Mary Lou Mayer, age 91, of St. Cloud. Mary Lou passed away peacefully on February 21, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Mary Lou was born May 13, 1934 in Richmond, MN to Raymond and Elizabeth (Thyen) Mayer. She was raised in St. Cloud where her family lived above her father’s bar Ray’s Place. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1952. She worked at Gamble Robinson for a short time before working for over 30 years at the NSP/Xcel Energy St. Cloud Service Center from where she retired. Her hobbies included taking care of many dogs and cats throughout all the years, planting flowers, gardening and volunteering at St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish.

Mary Lou is survived by many first cousins which include Patrick, Jerry, Jim and Tom Saatzer, Doris Kalthoff, and Donna Backes and second cousins which include Josh Saatzer and Scott Patterson who cared for her.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Ann Mayer and beloved pets which include Max, Toby, Trooper, Tessa, Nelson and Muggsi.