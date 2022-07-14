Mary Lentner, 53, Foley

February 26, 1969 - July 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday July 15, 2022 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Mary Lentner, 53 of Foley, who died Saturday July 9, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services Friday at Annunciation Church in Mayhew Lake. Annunciation Parish prayers will be at 4 PM on Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary was born February 26, 1969 in St. Cloud to Ray & Marlys (Popp) Schlichting. She married Tom Lentner on April 16, 1994 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. She is a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake where she was active as a Sunday school teacher. She also volunteered at the Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids. Mary had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time reading, listening to music, and dancing. Most of all, Mary loved kids and really liked spending time with them especially her family members.

She is survived by her husband, Tom of Foley; father, Ray of Rice; brothers and sisters, Jim (Patty) of Royalton, Judy Weis of Clear Lake, Jane (Dan) Haats of New London, Dan (Corina) of Rice, John (Sara) of Loveland, CO, and Anne Schlichting (Nate Nordvik) of Maple Grove; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marlys; brother, David; and brother-in-law, Neal Weis.

The family thanks everyone for your expression of sympathy and attendance to the service. No acknowledgments will be sent.