Mary Keske, 90, Clearwater

January 10, 1932 - December 22, 2022

attachment-Mary Keske loading...

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, Minnesota for Mary Alice Keske, age 90, of Clearwater, who passed away at her home Thursday, December 22, 2022, with family at her side. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. A private inurnment will take place in the spring. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Mary was born January 10, 1932 in Saint Cloud, to Bernard and Alice Maleska. She married Harold Keske on October 5, 1956. He passed away in January, 2018. Together they raised two children. She stayed home to raise the children and care for their household.

Mary enjoyed fishing, hunting, mowing the homestead, farming, gardening, and baking. The family enjoyed the many delicious pies, banana bread and other goodies she baked. She canned her garden produce, loving her pickles and Walla-Walla onions.

Mary is survived by children; Sue (Jeff) Joles of Brooklyn Center, Rocky (Mary) Keske of Clearwater; grandchildren, Shaundra (Tim) Heimermann, of Maple Grove; Chad (Evionne) Keske of Clearwater, Sarah (Reid) Johnson of Norene, TN; Aaron Joles of Maple Grove; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Cade, Micah and Judah Keske; Esme, and Asher Heimermann, step-great-grandchildren Kiara and Olive Anderson, and sisters, Shirley (Shim) Bertschi, Bonnie (Tim) Murphy, Patty (Gary) Bjerke and Priscilla (Don) Neubert, along with many family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents, infant daughter, Sally; brothers and sisters Warren (Dorothy), Marshall, and Bernard, (Jr.) Maleska, Donna (Stan) Brinker, Carol (Urban) Hartman and Delores Harriman.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for the care given Mary and her family.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to go to St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Clearwater.