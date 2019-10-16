Mary K. Moran, 72, St. Cloud

April 16, 1947 - October 13, 2019

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Mary K. Moran, 72, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mary was born on April 16, 1947 in St. Cloud to Severyn and Pauline (Zontek) Umerski. She graduated from Cathedral High School. She then moved to California where she was employed at Stanford University Heart Center for several years. Mary obtained her Master of Arts Degree from the University of Northern Colorado. She married and later divorced before returning to St. Cloud. Mary lived with her mother and provided care while also obtaining her degree in Audiology. She was employed as an Audiologist at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud until her retirement.

Mary was a supporter of the St. Cloud Humane Society and also the San Jose Humane Society in California. Mary also maintained a meticulous home, loved visiting with friends and relatives and enjoyed reading.

She is survived by cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.