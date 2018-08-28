Mary “Joan” Loes, 95, St. Cloud

May 7, 1923 - August 27, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake for Mary “Joan” Loes who passed away at age 95 on August 27, 2018. Entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joan was born in Dubuque, IA on May 7, 1923 to Frank and Genevieve (Casutt) Thompson. She graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School, Dubuque, IA in 1941 and from Clarke College, Dubuque in 1945 with a major in social work and a minor in the dramatic arts. Joan married Louis (Lou) Augustine Loes at St. Columbkille’s Church, Dubuque in 1946. She worked as a social worker in Dubuque, Iowa City and Des Moines, Iowa for the state of Iowa, and in Cincinnati Ohio for the Children’s Home. Joan and Lou lived and raised their family in a number of cities during Lou’s medical education, OB/GYN internship, residency and military service including Iowa City and Des Moines, IA; Cincinnati, OH; Detroit, MI; and Topeka, KS; finally settling in St. Cloud, MN in 1953 where Lou founded The Women’s and Children’s Medical Center.

Through the years Joan loved and supported her family. She played the piano, was a voracious reader (instilling this passion in all of her children), learned how to paint in oils in her later years and enjoyed playing bridge as well as games on the computer. She was an enthusiastic world traveler with Lou throughout their 65 years of marriage. She loved life (and chocolate!).

Surviving children: Michael (Lauren), AZ; Nancy (Paul), TX; Daniel (Corie), MN; Mary Lou, MN; and Cheryl, MN. Joan is also survived by four siblings, nineteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death were her beloved husband, Lou; son, Peter; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Sisters of the Presentation (2360 Carter Rd, Dubuque, IA 52001), the Sisters of St. Benedict (104 Chapel Lane, St. Joseph, MN 56301), Birthline Inc. (1411 W St. Germain Street #5, St. Cloud, MN 56301) or your charity of choice.

A Memorial Mass will be held at later date for those unable to attend the Mass of Christian Burial.