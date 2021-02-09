Mary Jo Dhein, 60, St. Cloud

May 27,1960 - February 6, 2021

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Mary Jo Dhein, age 60, of St. Cloud.

Mary Jo passed away, surrounded by close family, on Saturday, February 6th after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m on Monday, February 15, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell.

She was born to Eugene and Julia McCann (Ruhland) and was the fifth of ten children. An alumni of Litchfield High School, she later graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with a degree in Organizational and Behavioral Management. She spent her career serving veterans at the St. Cloud VA. Mary Jo loved spending time with family and friends. She loved traveling, and enjoyed retirement with husband (Mark Dhein) RVing, volunteering with NOMADS doing missionary work around the US. Mary Jo is remembered for her bright warm welcoming smile, genuinely beautiful spirit, kind heart, and fun-loving humor.

Mary Jo is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Mark, son Macanon Dhein (Misty Bolstad), daughter and grandson Leah Dhein and Aiden Marin. She was welcomed in Heaven by her Father and Mother, Eugene and Julia (Judy) McCann, sister and sister-in-law, Jacqueline McCann and Tammy McCann, and Father-in-law David Dhein. MaryJo is also survived by siblings, Jeannie Loader, Mike (Jennifer) McCann, Tom (Deb) McCann, Patrick (Michelle) McCann, Theresa McCann (Brad Olsen), Monica (Ed) Sim, John (Sharon) McCann, Kelly (Lisa) McCann, as well as in-laws, Helen Dhein, Joel Dhein (Susan Scheer-Dhein), Dale Dhein (Brenda Bjorklund), and Karen Dhein. She will also be missed by nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends.