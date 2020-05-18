Mary Jean Schneider, 87, St. Joseph

November 20, 1932 - May 14, 2020

Mary Jean Schneider age 87, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, St. Joseph, MN.

Mary Jean was born November 20, 1932 in Montgomery, MN to Edward and Mary Loretta (Hart) Borak. The Family moved to New Prague and then to Chaska in the early 40’s. Mary Jean studied nursing at the College of St. Catherine, St. Mary’s Unit. She became a registered nurse in 1954 and practiced nursing at St. Mary’s Hospital from 1954 to 1956. Mary Jean married John (Jack) Schneider on April 28, 1956 in Chaska, MN. They lived in St. Joseph most of their married life where they raised six daughters. She cherished her St. Joseph neighbors and the community. Mary Jean spent her last two years as a resident of Woodcrest Country Manor in St. Joseph where she enjoyed good friends and her independence.

Mary Jean is survived by her six daughters: Amy Brand of St. Cloud, Carla Schneider of St. Joseph, Helen (Todd) Naylor of Star Prairie, Wisconsin, Susan (Steven) Reisdorf of St. Cloud, Julie (Randy) Schmitz of St. Cloud and Karen (David) Weeres of Clearwater, fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, brother-in-law, William Schneider, sisters-in-law, Josie Schneider, Connie Borak, Sandra Borak and Judy Borak, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Mary jean is preceded in death by her husband John, her parents and her brothers, Charles, Robert and Donald.

The family extends appreciation to CentraCare Hospice, Woodcrest staff and friends for their care.