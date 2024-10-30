Mary Jean Abfalter, 82, St. Cloud

March 29, 1942 - October 26, 2024

Memorial service will be 11:30 AM Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Mary Jean Abfalter, age 82, of St. Cloud who died Saturday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Pastor Tim Bueckers will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 AM Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary Jean was born March 29, 1942 in Mayhew Lake to Roman & Irene (Kraus) Reinert. She married Lawrence Abfalter on July 22, 1959 at Annunciation Church in Mayhew Lake.

She was a Nurses Aide and Therapy Aide at Talahi Nursing Home, SPOT Rehab and St. Cloud Hospital for 13 years. Mary Jean lived in the Sauk Rapids area her entire life and helped on the farm. She was a member of Solid Rock Church and was a former member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where she taught Sunday school, confirmation students, bible study, and helped with funeral lunches. Mary Jean enjoyed reading, movies, walking, traveling, gardening, flowers, playing cards, cooking and most of all spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Rita) of Ramsey, Curtis (Gina) of Williston, ND, Daniel (Lori) of Albertville, Jody (Tom) Pueringer of Cold Spring, Christa (Brian) Montag of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Vernon (Karen) Reinert of Sauk Rapids, Richard (Gloria) Reinert of Sauk Rapids, Roger (Nancy) Reinert of Sartell and Terry Reinert of Sartell; brother-in-law, Roger Yozamp of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Alissa, Desiree, Alexander, Stephanie, Gloria, Jacob, Abigail, Heidi, Mark, Louis and great grandchildren, Elijah, Isaac, Maggie, Summer, Gabby, Ellie, Josee and Ruthie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence on August 10, 2017; sisters, Thelma Hoffman, Shirley Reinert and Darlene Yozamp; brothers, DelRoy “Bud” and Cyril Reinert.