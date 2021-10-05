Mary Jane Kelash, 87, Gilman

May 9, 1934 - October 2, 2021

Mary Jane Kelash, age 87 of Gilman passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021 at her home surrounded by her children. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, October 8, 2021 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM Thursday at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mary Jane Kelash was born May 9, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Frank and Clara (Wruck) Kmitch. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1952 and moved to North Minneapolis and where she worked for Honeywell until returning to Gilman. She married the love of her life, Frank Kelash on June 1, 1953 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. After her marriage, she operated the Granite Ledge Store and also farmed with her husband. Mary Jane worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years with the last 18 years as Post Master for her beloved town of Gilman. Mary Jane enjoyed traveling and taking road trips to Alaska, wilderness fishing trips, camping and biking. She loved traveling in her RV and never turned down a trip. She will be remembered for her pickle sorting machine, starting the first Gilman Reunion in 1985 which has presently become, Gilman Days. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her 7 sons and twin daughters: Greg, Foley; Dennis, Ramey; Kevin (Coralin), Oak Park; Jeff, Foley; Henry, Coral Springs, FL; Ann Kelash, Ogilvie; Amy Kelash, Gilman; Tim, Sauk Rapids and Galen (Shelly), Hinkley as well as 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank, brothers; Hank and Ray Kmitch and a great grandson, Kyle.