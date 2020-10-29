Mary Helen (Rollinger) Torborg, 90, Paynesville

November 3, 1929 - October 26, 2020

The world lost a lot of kindness, compassion, humor and optimism when Mary Helen left us to be with The Lord on Monday, October 26th.

Due to Covid, a private family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31st at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. The service will be live streamed. Please join us via You Tube. https://youtu.be/EqFRkePepxE

Mary Helen was born on November 3rd, 1929 to Nicholas and Mary Helen (Kieffer) Rollinger in St. Paul. Her parents both passed when she was very young, and she was raised by her two aunts, Mary and Ann Rollinger. She attended grade school at St. Bernard’s Catholic School and high school at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy. She met her husband, Norbert Torborg, in Richmond, while attending the wedding of a friend. They were married on December 27th, 1952 and resided in Richmond.

Mary Helen and Norb moved to Paynesville in 1954 when they purchased the International Harvester Dealership. They renamed it Torborg Equipment and ran the business until Norb’s passing in 1984 at which time their son, Roger, took over the business. Mary Helen also worked at Easterday’s and The Corner Drugstore.

Mary Helen loved people and she loved to be busy. She was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She belonged to the choir and the Sodality Club i.e. Ladies Aid. If she wasn’t sewing hats for cancer patients or driving the elderly to appointments with the R.O.S.E. Center, you could find her playing cards. She played in a Samba group, Cancerama, Bridge, and 500. It was not unusual for her to have two card groups in one day! She was a member of the original Red Hat Society. In the evening she would also be embroidering, crocheting, quilting, or working a puzzle or on a craft project. She was an avid MN Twins fan. Her home was always open to anyone that wanted to stop by. Visitors were always welcome.

All holidays were special days for celebration because it meant family would be together. Mary Helen was the happiest spending time with her family. It didn’t matter what they were doing or where they were going, she wanted to be a part of it. Family meant everything to her. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She taught us patience, to persevere, and to remain optimistic.

Mary Helen is survived by her loving family, Roger (Sharon) Torborg of Paynesville, Jeanne (Reed) Bales of Orono, Mark (Deb) Torborg of Mt. Joy, PA, Jim (Vicky) Torborg of Apple Valley, Dan (Rita) Torborg of White Bear Lake and Jill (Paul) Neu of Plymouth; 16 grandchildren, Julie, Brenda, Christine, Rick, Andy, Brad, Jake, Josie, Ryan, Adam, Ali, Carli, Taryn, Andra, Erica, and Jessica; and 7 great-grandchildren, Norah, Cooper, Carter, Gracen, Kenzie, Karter and Remi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norb; children, Carol, Tommy and Todd; granddaughter, Kenzie; siblings, Aloysius Rollinger, Clarence Rollinger, Helen Curran, Agnes Lang, Larry Rollinger, and infant twin sister.

The family would like to thank the staff at Asher Haus in Cold Spring, MN for the compassionate care that Mary Helen received during her short time as a resident. We would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice Center for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a memorial donation to St. Louis Catholic Church or the R.O.S.E. Center in Paynesville.