December 15, 1958 – September 16, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 22, 2025 from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Mary Beth Goman age 66. She died at her home in St. Cloud, MN on September 16, 2025. Closing words will be held at 5 PM.

Mary was born on December 15, 1958 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Daryl and LaRose (Press) Goman. She lived in St. Cloud her whole life and attended Tech High School graduating in 1977. She then worked a variety of jobs in the St. Cloud area. She spent the last 26 years working at various positions for Cetera Investment Services in St. Cloud.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers John and Steven.

She is survived by; her son, Ryan (Jane) Goman of Coon Rapids, MN; four grandchildren, Noah, Fiona, Emma, and Willa Goman; her brother Bruce (Pam Allie) Goman; her sister, Barbara (Mick) Everett; niece Angela Goman; Nephews, Aaron Goman, Tigh Staneart, Joel Staneart, and Ross Staneart; other relatives and many friends.