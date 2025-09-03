July 7, 1943 - August 30, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Mary Gail of Avon, Minnesota. Mary peacefully left us on August 30, 2025. She was born in Farley, Missouri, on the family farm to William John Kisker and Olga Elizabeth (Scholipp Kisker) Tollner on July 7, 1943. She moved to Leavenworth, Kansas, as a child. Mary is a graduate of Leavenworth High School Class of 1961. She became a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Leavenworth and married Anthony “Tony” Joseph Gail on August 10, 1963.

Mary and Tony were both employed by the VA Hospital throughout their careers, which took them and their family to Kansas, Missouri, California, South Dakota, Texas, and finally, Minnesota. In retirement, they owned a dairy farm north of Albany in the 1980s and Neighbor’s BBQ in Avon in the early 2000s.

Throughout their life together, Mary and Tony formed lasting friendships that became like family. Mary had a servant’s heart, volunteering throughout her life. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved her sorority sisters in Beta Sigma Phi, being a member for over 40 years since October of 1983. With them, she shared much love and laughter as they served the community together. Mary’s favorite flower was the yellow rose, representing her sorority, Texas, and her favorite color. She loved music, especially Elvis singing gospel songs. Those close to her will always remember her warmth, wit, and genuine kindness.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Tony, her parents, brothers Eugene Kisker and John Kisker, both of Leavenworth, KS. She is survived by her sisters, Charlotte (Robert) Klinkenberg of Tonganoxie, KS, and Elizabeth Schmidling of Colorado Springs, CO, Sister-in-law Charlotte (Don) Aaron of Leavenworth, KS, Brother-in-law Bill (Virginia) Klasinski of Overland Park, KS, daughter, Pam (Michael) Heinen of Cold Spring, MN, her sons: Scott Gail of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Charles (Kara) Gail of Cottage Grove, MN, and James Gail of Crystal, MN. Additionally, Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as her 7 grandchildren- Alyssa, Taylor, Ethan, Christian, Caden, Giana, Sophia; step grandchildren Amelia and Abraham; Annika and Magnus- grandchildren in her heart. Mary had 5 great-grandchildren. They all were truly the light of her life.

We will celebrate Mary’s life in Minnesota on Friday, September 5th, at Miller Carlin Funeral Home in Albany, MN, from 4-7 pm. Her mass of Christian burial and internment, together with Tony, will take place in Leavenworth, KS. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Mary will forever be in our hearts. She is now at peace in the hands of God.