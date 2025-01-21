Mary G. Kumpula, 88, St. Cloud

October 13, 1936 - January 20, 2025

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Mary Kumpula, 88 of St. Cloud who died Monday, January 20, 2025 at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be Monday, January 27, 2025 at Lakeview Cemetery in McGregor. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Mary was born October 13, 1936 in Minneapolis to Lawrence M. & Esther M. (Narverud) Sullivan. She married John Kumpula on June 24, 1972 in Minneapolis. Mary was very creative and artistic; she made many scarves and bracelets for friends and family. She loved to go to the casino and play bingo and cards in her spare time. She had a sweet tooth and enjoyed her sweets. She was very independent and didn’t want to be a burden on anyone. In her younger years she enjoyed spending time snowmobiling and bowling. Most importantly she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

She is survived by her children, Cindy (Steve) Slipp of Brainerd; Debbie (Rich) Svoboda of Ureka, CA; Jodi (Corey) Broll of Brooklyn Park; Debra (Ted) Dobrodziej of Farmington; Brenda (Mark) Johnson of Lakeville; Randy Kumpula of Roseville; John Jr. (Pam) Kumpula of Minneapolis; 22 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John in 2020, son Tom Morris, sister, June Atherton, brother, James Sullivan, grandchildren, Kristin Morris and Mary Tromlay.