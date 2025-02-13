Mary Ellen Court, 85, Avon

August 2, 1939 - February 8, 2025

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 24, 2025, at the Church of Saint Benedict, Avon. A visitation will also take place one hour prior to mass. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany.

Mary Ellen (Merdan) Court, age 85, of Avon, Minnesota, died in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on February 8, 2025. She had been living with cancer for two years. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Mary was born on August 2, 1939, to Frank and Julia (Gretsch) Merdan of Collegeville, Minnesota. She was the first child of Frank and Julia’s three children. Mary attended Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where she participated in the chamber choir and graduated with honors in 1957. After high school, Mary enrolled in the St. Cloud School of Nursing, and in 1960 began her life-long career as a registered nurse.

Mary married Michael Court on June 6, 1961. After their wedding at St. John the Baptist Church in Collegeville, Mike and Mary resided in both St. Cloud and Avon, before building and settling in their family home five miles west of Avon. They were blessed with six children.

Mary was a busy working mother, not only with her full-time career as a nurse but also working alongside Mike at Court Cabinet Shop, which he owned and operated in Avon for more than 25 years. Despite the demands of work, Mary was always there for her children, attending every event in which her children participated, and even serving as President of the Huskie Booster Club, the volunteer club that supports many of the athletic programs at Albany High School where her children attended.

After the children were grown, Mary spent time with Mike traveling extensively on their motorcycle across the United States and spent multiple summers touring through Canada to Alaska. Mary also loved spending time gardening in her beautiful flower beds, crafting, and quilting.

Throughout her 40-year nursing career, Mary held various staff and administrative positions, but she found her passion in oncology nursing. She held an oncology nursing certification (OCN) and volunteered for the American Cancer Society, leading “I Can Cope” classes for advanced and end-stage cancer patients and their families. She was a revered mentor to her nursing colleagues and a compassionate caregiver and counselor to countless patients and families impacted by cancer.

Mary is survived by her children, Gordon (Terri) Court of Fargo, Michelle Court of Marcell, Paul (Jana) Court of Cold Spring, Patrick (Sharyl) Court of Cologne, Christine (David) Jackson of St. Paul, and John (Jane) Court of Avon. She is also survived by her grandchildren Becky Berg, Ben/Cassie Court, Josh Court, Samantha Johnson, Max Court, Nicole Nefstead, and Miles Jackson, and her precious great-grandchildren, McKinley and Maverick Berg. Surviving siblings are David Merdan and Doris (Merdan) Goerger. Preceding Mary in death are her parents and Michael Court, her husband of 58 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to CentraCare Hospice, whose incredible nurses and staff provided great care and comfort to Mary and the entire Court family.