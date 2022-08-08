Mary E. (Golden) Wolfe, 77, Cold Spring

May 15, 1945 - August 2, 2022

attachment-Mary Wolfe loading...

Celebration of life will be at a later date in Eau Claire, WI for Mary E. (Golden) Wolfe, age 77, who passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at her son’s home in Cold Spring, MN. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family

Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Mary was born May 15, 1945 in Eau Claire, WI to Christopher and Rose (Ludwikoski) Golden. She was united in marriage to Michael Wolfe in Eau Claire and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for most of her life. Mary lived in Eau Claire, South Carolina, Rice Lake, WI, and most recently in Cold Spring, MN. She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, boating, attending her children’s sporting events when they were young, and cooking and playing golf with the grandchildren. Mary was fun loving, outgoing, and loyal. She was most proud of her family, grandchildren and her husband, Mike.

Mary is survived by her sons, John (Jennifer Olson) of Cold Spring and Matt (Sheri Francis) of Arlington, VA; siblings, Carol Bailey of Minneapolis, Fred (Diane) of Eau Claire, Patrick of Eugene, OR, and twin sister Marilyn Fetter of Eau Claire; and grandchildren, Andrew, Kevin, Abigail, Luke, Claire, and Jack. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Tom, John, Gene and Kathleen Golden.