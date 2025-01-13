Mary Downs, 81, St. Cloud

May 4, 1943 - January 8, 2025

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Mary Downs (Berg) passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was 81 years young.

Mary is survived by her daughter Kirsten Erin Downs of St. Cloud. Many cousins, classmates, and friends along the way. And her beloved companion and housemate, Mary’s dog Hatchi. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) and sons Todd and Eric. Also, she is preceded by her parents Bessie Augusta Berg (Pollei) and Ingolf Turner Berg of Madelia and younger brother Thomas (Tom) Berg.

Mary was born on May 4,1943 in Brown County, MN. She attended the Madelia Public School system where her mom was sometimes assigned to Mary’s class. Made for some fun conversations in the Berg household. She graduated from Madelia HS and became a member of the illustrious class of 1961. She maintained a recurring role as their Class Reunion organizer to 2024. She went on to attend various MN Universities for studies to eventually getting one credit short of receiving her Master’s in writing.

Mary married Bill on January 29, 1966. In 1966 they also welcomed Todd into their family, followed by Eric in 1970 and Kirsten in 1974. They moved to Phoenix where Mary was employed as a department manager for Sears. After the deaths of her husband and two sons in 1974, Mary and Kirsten moved back to Minnesota where she dabbled in real estate speculation along with continuing her education. Eventually being employed by St. Cloud Hospital and Rice Memorial Hospitals as Managers of Public Relations and development from 1987 to her retirement.

She left the hospital system for a new retirement career as the owner of Downs Creative which was a graphic and website design service in Paynesville from her lake home on Lake Koronis. She loved her Mac computers and lake views! She also enjoyed reading many novels by Minnesota Authors in her spare time.

A visitation for Mary is scheduled for 10 AM, Friday, January 17, 2025, followed by her service at 11AM at Nordland Lutheran Church, Paynesville, MN. Luncheon to follow service. Burial service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Madelia, MN will be scheduled for a later date.

Mary’s family requests that any donations be directed to the Tri-County Humane Society, St. Cloud, MN or to Mary’s home church of Nordland Lutheran Church.