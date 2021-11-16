Mary Danelek, 89, Oak Park

December 15, 1931 - November 14, 2021

Mary Danelek, age 89 of Oak Park passed away peacefully at her home on November 14, 2021 surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mary Margaret Danelek was born December 15, 1931 in Oak Park, Minnesota to Sylvester Sr., and Catherine (Blank) Dahler. Mary graduated from Foley High School, class of 1950 and attended St. Cloud Business College for two years. She married Paul Danelek on May 5, 1954 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. She worked for Milaca Mills, milked cows and farmed with her husband all of their married life near Oak Park. Mary enjoyed baking, her flower gardens, sewing, quilting and embroidery. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children: Dave (Billy), Milaca; Debbie Hinnenkamp, Milaca; Linda (Pat) O'Donnell, Big Lake; Shirley (Charlie) Stachowski, Foley; Marilyn (Steve) Burroughs, Princeton; Marvin, Oak Park; 6 granddaughters: Jolie Hinnenkamp, Alicia Stachowski, Trisha Roeder, Natasha Mills, Amy Anderson, Mattea Labaw, 6 great grandchildren: Isaiah Hinnenkamp, Benji Anderson, Cece Anderson, Zachary Mills, Eli Mills, and Layla Roeder as well as sister, Helen Howe and brother, Sylvester. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Paul and brothers: Fred, Joe and Albert and sisters: Maggie Anderson and Joanna Dahler.