April 12, 1940 - January 1, 2026

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 10, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Mary C. Burg, age 85, who died peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 1st. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 9-10:45 a.m. prior to services in the church gathering space.

Mary C. Burg was born in Richmond to Paul and Luella (Feldhege) Schlangen on April 12, 1940. She married Cyril Burg on May 3, 1960 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. They were blessed with six children and were happily married for 47 years prior to Cyril’s death in 2007. Mary was a member of Christian Mothers and worked at the Blue Heron Supper Club as a cook for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, reading, playing bingo, and trips to the casino.

Survivors include her children Rose Hubbard of Colorado Springs, CO, Paul (Diane) of Cold Spring, Ruth (Ken) Simon of Cold Spring, Renee (Mark) Winick of Prior Lake, Russ of Prior Lake; grandchildren Leighna (Jared) Scott, Alec (Ryan) Hubbard, Bryan Hubbard, RyLee (Devon) Schutz, Sam (Brittany) Simon, Sonya (Zach) Wivoda, Savannah (Chris Matt) Simon, Caiden and Lydia Winick, Jackson, Marin and William Burg; great-grandchildren Keira and Rayna Schutz, Lorelai Simon, Forrest, Harvey and Aria Wivoda, Brianna Matt, Baby Matt due this spring; and brother George Schlangen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her son, Lyle, her parents, her brother, Eugene, her son-in-law, Richard Hubbard, and her daughter-in-law, Kate Burg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.