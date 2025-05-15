Mary Ann Voce, 86, Zimmerman

March 10, 1939 - May 12, 2025

Mary Ann Voce, age 86 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on May 12, 2025, at Fremont Village Senior Living in Zimmerman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.

Mary Ann was born to Anna (Conzemius) and Herman Beyer on March 10, 1939, in Breckenridge. She grew up on their family farm and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1957. After graduating she earned an Associate Degree from NDSSU and a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Home Economics from NDSU. She started teaching Home Economics in Hope, ND, where she met her future husband, Daniel C. Voce.

After they married on June 13, 1964, they moved to Indio, CA and Lima, OH, where they had teaching jobs. They moved to Princeton, MN, in 1968, where Mary Ann taught Home Economics at Princeton Junior High and Middle School for 31 years.

Mary Ann was an active member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church and loved going to Mass each week. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends, especially having sleepovers with her grandchildren. Mary Ann was an avid sports fan. She loved watching the Twins play baseball and had several favorite players. She will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Dan of Zimmerman; children, Dan (Kris) Voce of Princeton and Marco (Christi) Voce of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Daniel and Lucas Voce, Allison (Elliott Horan) Voce, and Suzanne (Cody) Graham; and other friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Christ Our Light Catholic Church or the Parkinson’s Foundation.