Mary Ann Noble, 82, Long Prairie

December 16, 1937 - September 28, 2020

Mary Ann Noble, 82, of Long Prairie, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. There will be a private graveside service with a memorial scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Mary Ann Miller was born to Paul and Marie (Reichert) Miller on December 16, 1937, in Little Falls. She graduated from Little Falls High School. On October 23, 1959, she married Duane Noble in Wadena. While Duane was in the military, the couple moved to Washington before moving back to Long Prairie. Mary was a homemaker, raising her three children until she began working as a librarian at the Great River Regional Library. She was the head librarian for more than 20 years before her retirement. Mary continued with her love of reading into her retirement, and took many trips to Branson, MO. Her faith was very important to her, and she was always willing to pray for others. Her upbeat manner would bring others to smile. She was very hospitable, making all who visited feel welcome, comfortable and well fed.

Mary will be missed by her husband Duane, daughter Cynthia Noble of Long Prairie and son Scott (Wendy) and granddaughter Maggie Noble of Falcon Heights; her stepmother Gladys Miller; her sister Bonnie (Alan) Larson of Bloomington, IL, brothers Donnie (Elaine) Miller of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Jim Miller of Minneapolis; sisters in law Jeanette Wallbank and Kaye Noble (Tom); brothers in law Bill Noble (Snookie), Rod Noble (Lois), and Russell Noble; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Debora Noble and brothers Duane and David Miller.