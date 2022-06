November 14, 1960 - May 29, 2022

Mary Ann Denise (Nihart) Juergens, was born on November 14, 1960. She passed away on May 29, 2022 in Cold Spring, MN. Mary is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Jay Juergens.

In keeping with Mary’s wishes, no services will be held.