Mary Ann Henry, 75, Sartell

May 14, 1949 - October 17, 2024

attachment-Mary Ann Henry loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30AM Tuesday October 22, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Mary Ann Henry, 75 of Sartell who died Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Ann was born May 14, 1949 in San Diego, CA to Robert & Mary (McKee) Shandley. She married Jerold Henry on May 29, 1971 in Indianola, IA. She taught preschool at St. Francis Xavier School for 9 years retiring in 1999. She is a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and the Christian Women at St. Francis. Mary Ann was a warm loving woman who was an outstanding mother and wife to her family. She was her kid’s biggest cheerleader. She never said anything bad about anyone. Her students and other faculty members she taught with loved her and thought the world of her. Mary Ann was an avid fan of both football and soccer. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren with all her heart.

She is survived by her husband Jerold of Sartell; daughters, Heather (Chad) Gustafson of Vadnais Heights; Megan (Eric) Fink of Chester Springs, PA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Kraabel, Isabel Kraabel, Mya Kraabel, Riley Kraabel, Addison Fink, Avery Fink, brothers and sisters, John Shandley of Indianola, IA; Tom (Anne) Shandley of Davidson, NC; Cathy (Phil) Harris of Altoona, IA; Betty Osher of Edmund, WA; Janet (Ken) Foote of Seattle, WA; Bob (Linda) Shandley of College Station, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Scott.