March 17, 1931 - December 13, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 19, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Mary Ann L. Esselman, age 94, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away Saturday at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary Ann was born March 17, 1931 in Rice to Leo and Anna (Schreder) Guck. She married Richard Esselman July 17, 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, they were married for 50 years until he passed in 2004. Mary Ann then married Charles Hanson on September 16, 2009. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake, especially for her family. She had a strong faith and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Mary Ann liked fishing, driving around town, going to the casino, traveling, playing bingo, playing cards and belonged to several card clubs. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Rex of Milaca, Joy Johnson of Buffalo, Fay of Princeton, Guy (LuAnn) of Sauk Rapids and Kim (Dan) Reberg of Foley; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard in 2004; husband, Charles Hanson in 2019; infant son, Michael Joseph; son, Leo; daughter, Jan Handeland; brothers, Dennis and Jerome; sisters, Arlene Ethen, Jeanette Binsfeld, Kathy Ferkinhoff, Betty Erickson; and daughter in law, Pam Esselman.

A special thank you to the amazing staff and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving care of our mother, Mary Ann.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.