Mary Ann E. Malisheski, 86, Waite Park

February 13, 1939 - April 14, 2025

attachment-Mary Ann Malisheski loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park, MN for Mary Ann Malisheski who passed away on April 14, 2025 at her home with family in Waite Park. Rev. Vince Lieser will officiate. Friends and relatives may call from 4-7 PM on Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 AM at the church in Waite Park. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN

Mary Ann was born February 13, 1939 to Everett and Minnie (Isaacson) Matti in New York Mills, MN where she graduated valedictorian from New York Mills High School in 1957. She went on to achieve her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Saint Cloud State. She taught in Columbia Heights for a short time before being hired by the St. Cloud School District. She married Robert Malisheski on August 20, 1966 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St.Cloud, MN.

Mary Ann was passionate about teaching the 2nd Graders and 5th Graders at Roosevelt Elementary and retired in 1997 after teaching in the same classroom for 32 years. After retiring from teaching, she enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, watching game shows, and traveling with family. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time in Park Rapids, MN each summer with her family since 1980. She especially loved spending time at the lake with family and created many memories over the years. Mary Ann loved her family, and her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters held a special place in her heart. She was a member of the Pelican Lake Association of St. Anna and the Eagles Aerie # 622 Auxiliary.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Lori Lee (Mark) Chlan; granddaughters, Leanna (Leighton) Lommel and Lauren Chlan; sister Myrtle Larson of Buffalo and sisters-in-law, Darlene Matti, Genevieve Matti, Bernice Matti, and hosts of nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert (2009); parents; her brothers, Edmund, Kenneth, Floyd, Stanley, Glen and Donald Matti; sisters, Mabel Matti, Mildred Szymonowicz, Margaret Bremseth and Marlene Nathe.