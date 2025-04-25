Mary Anita Schneider, 83, Melrose

April 23, 1942 - April 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial for Anita Schneider, age 83, of Melrose, will be on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 11 AM at the Church of Seven Dolors, Albany. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass, also at the church. The interment will be at St. Benedict’s Cemetery, Avon, following the service. Anita passed away on April 23, 2025, at Cura of Melrose Nursing Home. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany.

Mary “Anita” Schneider was born on April 23, 1942, in Breckenridge to Joseph and Catherine (Fleming) Schneider. Anita was a member of the Church of Seven Dolors in Albany.

Anita is survived by her siblings, Laurel Enneking, James Schneider, Sister Ruth Anne Schneider, Colleen Schneider, Barbara Peschel, and Jane (Price) Schneider.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Catherine (Fleming) Schneider; siblings, Bernard, Dennis, Lawrence, Michael, Kenneth, Daniel, and Theodore Schneider; sisters, Rita (Cody) Baker, Kathleen (Schneider) Budke, and Lynda (Schneider) Meierhenry; and brother-in-law, Thomas Enneking.

Mary Anita was lovingly cared for throughout much of her adult life by her sister, Laurel Enneking, and Laurel's husband, Thomas. She was deeply loved and cherished by all of her family and so many others in her community.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Cura Care Center of Melrose, Dr. Heller, and the Melrose Clinic for all of the care they provided.