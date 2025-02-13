Mary Alice Paul, 93, St. Cloud

December 30, 1931 - February 12, 2025

attachment-Mary Alice Paul loading...

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Alice Paul, age 93 of St. Cloud who died Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Ecumen St. Benedict’s Community in St. Cloud. Fr. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Friends and relatives may call 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Alice was born on December 30, 1931 in Avon, MN to Amandus and Mary (Knoblach) Immerfall. She graduated in 1950 from Tech High School and was employed at the St. Cloud Times and then Fingerhut Corporation for over 35 years. Mary Alice married Rodney Paul on July 21, 1956 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. He preceded her in death in 1993. On April 30, 1999 she married Donald H. Bauer at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He preceded her in death in 2009. Mary Alice was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Council #5548. She volunteered for years at Catholic Charities, Whitney Senior Dining, Paramount Center for the Arts and the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center. Mary Alice enjoyed crocheting, knitting, embroidering, doing puzzles and playing cards.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Helen Wagner of Maple Grove, grandchildren, Brent (Elizabeth)Thompson, Alex Thompson, Ben Siegel and Katie (Jon) Bengtson; great-grandchildren, Ellienor & Jonathan Bengtson, Mabel Thompson, son in law, Terry Midboe of Zimmerman; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, daughter Diane Midboe, five brothers and three sisters.