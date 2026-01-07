October 10, 1931 - January 5, 2026

Mary Agnes Shimota was born December 10, 1931 in Le Center, Minnesota to Joseph and Agnes (McCue) Traxler. She attended country school and graduated from McKinley High School in Le Center. She graduated from St. Benedict's College with a degree in Home Economics in 1953. She married Gene Shimota on May 29, 1954 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in St. Henry, Minnesota. Mary Agnes in taught in Hastings before the couple moved to Foley where she continued teaching in many area schools and was a long time substitute teacher in Foley and St. Cloud. She was a 50 year adult leader for Benton County 4-H and was recognized for judging clothing at the Minnesota State Fair. Her love of sewing shined through in everything she did. She was known for her red and white checkered shirts the whole family wore at the Benton County and the Minnesota State Fair. The family showed sheep and later Simmental Cattle. Mary Agnes loved playing cards with her friends, especially bridge. She volunteered for many Benton County 4-H committees, the Christian Mothers and the American Legion Auxiliary. Mary Agnes and Gene loved to travel and thoroughly enjoyed trips to Europe, especially Ireland. Spending time at the farm with the grandchildren meant a lot to her. MEA family bonfires provided her great joy; watching the grand children climb on hay bales and rides on the bobcat.

She is survived by her children: Mark (Lesley), Savage; Lynn (Mark) Honnold, Minnetrista; David (Kris), Minneapolis; John, Lakeville; Sarah (Dan) Klein, Minneapolis; and Shannon (Steve) Hanlon, Delano and daughter-in-law, Cassie Shimota of Edina, 23 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gene and sons, Christopher and his wife, Deanna, Kevin, daughter-in-law, Kim Shimota, brother, John and his wife, Mary Traxler and nephew, Ken Traxler.