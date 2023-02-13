Mary A. Oehler, 88, Sartell

May 18, 1934 - February 11, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mary Oehler, of Sartell, MN, who died on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at her home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday. Burial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Mary was born in Minneapolis, MN to Joseph and Alene Vizenor. She married Earl Oehler on May 8, 1953 in Minneapolis. The couple owned and operated New Richland Lanes from 1973 until retirement in 1991.

Survivors include her son and daughters, Gerald, Christine Oehler and Cathleen (Terry) Yager; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; son, Michael; and her parents.

Memorials are preferred, in lieu of flowers.