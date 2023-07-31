Marvin P. “Marv” Fasen, 87, Paynesville

October 2, 1935 - July 30, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Marvin P. “Marv” Fasen, age 87, of Paynesville. Marv passed away July 30 at Willow’s Landing in Monticello with family at his side. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate and Reverend John Rumpza will concelebrate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville with full military honors. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church in Paynesville.

Marv was born October 2, 1935 in St. Cloud, MN to Peter and Eleanor (Crever) Fasen. He attended grade school and high school in St. Cloud before serving in the U.S. Navy. He returned to attend St. Cloud State University where he met and later married Bernadine “Bunny” Kennedy. They moved to Paynesville where they raised two sons, Kurt and Neil. After 32 years as an Instructor at Paynesville High School he went on to designing and drafting work. He was a member of the Paynesville American Legion and an active member of the St. Louis Catholic Church.

Marv is survived by his wife of 65 years Bunny, sons Kurt (Louise) Fasen of Monticello and Neil (Sarah) Fasen of Minneapolis, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister Doreen Knopik and brother Alvin Fasen.

Preceding Marv in death were his parents and brothers Art, Leo, and Jerome Fasen.

A special thank you to everyone who supported the family by prayer and companionship.