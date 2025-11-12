July 26, 1926 - November 10, 2025

Memorial services will be 12:00 PM, Friday November 14, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Marvin Burrows, 99 of Elk River who died Monday November 10, 2025 at Guardian Angels by the Lake Care Center in Elk River. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be at Nashville Cemetery in Nashville Township, MN

Full obituary will be posted upon completion.