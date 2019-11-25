Marvin A. Spoden, 93, St. Cloud

April 28, 1926 - November 24, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marvin A. Spoden, age 93, of St. Cloud will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marvin passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the St. Cloud Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place with military honors at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marvin was born April 28, 1926 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Mayme (Hengel) Spoden. He graduated and played football for St. Cloud Cathedral High School. He served his country in the United States Army during WWII. Marvin married Lorraine C. Lahr on May 12, 1947 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas. He was employed as a painter by the Burlington Northern Railroad Car Shops for 37 years, retiring in 1985. Marvin was a former member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Waite Park and a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, Knights of Columbus Council #5548 and the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428.

Marvin like the outdoors, fishing and gardening. He liked the Vikings most of the time. Marvin enjoyed watching his family grow. He enjoyed having a fish or a beer in his hand.

Survivors include his children, Gary (Carol) of Duelm, Ralph (Barb) of St. Cloud, Steven (Sally) of St. Joseph, Yvette (Robert) Stueve of St. Joseph, Mark (Mary) of Grand Rapids and Charles of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine in 2002; infant son, Marvin, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Frances Stueve; two brothers, John and Vernon; and two sisters, Margaret and JoAnn.

The family of Marvin would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Cloud VA building 50-1 staff for their compassionate and loving care.