Martin N. Rothstein, 90, Richmond

December 7, 1929 - November 7, 2020

A private family service and burial will be held for Martin N. Rothstein, age 90, who died peacefully at home Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Due to the current Covid circumstances, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date

Martin was born in Richmond to Jacob and Lucy (Weisman) Rothstein. He married Rita Nett June 20, 1959 in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954.

Martin worked for Franklin Mfg., St. Cloud VA Hospital, Cold Spring Granite Co. and was a Stearns County Hwy Supervisor for 23 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Catholic United, and St. Joseph Society.

Martin played baseball for Richmond for many years. He spent his retirement fishing, traveling with Rita, playing cards, cutting wood and transporting friends to appointments. Martin enjoyed spending time with family, grandkids, and great grandkids, telling jokes and socializing with friends at different restaurants. His kindness and compassion will be forever admired and missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita; children, Kevin (Ruth), Tom (Cathy), Tim (Shelly), David (Sharon), Ed (Sharon); siblings, Sylvester (Rosemary), Ansgar (Joann), Clara Heinz; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Lucy; children, Karla and Kurt; grandson, Curtis; siblings, Roman, Bill, Mark, Ambrose, Christ, Ben, Andrew, Victor, Martha, Louise, and Rosie.

The family is deeply grateful to CentraCare Hospice and the Assumption Court Staff for their gracious care during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Richmond, MN.