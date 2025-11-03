Homeless Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing in St. Cloud

ST. CLODU (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a homeless man for fatally stabbing another man last March.

The judge has given 24-year-old Marquis Fisher a prison term of 20 years. He gets credit for 231 days in the county jail.

A Stearns County jury convicted Fisher on one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the stabbing death of 36-year-old Shane Brunner of St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint, Fisher and Brunner of St. Cloud were at a home in the 600 block of 12th Avenue North throughout the day on March 13th. That evening, St. Cloud Police officers arrived to find Brunner bleeding profusely from a stab wound to his lower back.

A witness told officers that Brunner and Fisher got into a fight. The witness said he saw Fisher with a large buck knife, but didn't see the actual stabbing. The witness said he stopped the fight by grabbing the knife and headbutting Fisher.

Brunner was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. He died the following morning.

